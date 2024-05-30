Liberals admit just one IT subcontractor was referred to RCMP

The Trudeau government is embroiled in multiple scandals involving lack of oversight in federal tenders resulting in no work completed for pay, open tender rigging to ensure awards go to favored contractors, and shell companies taking advantage of policies to support Indigenous businesses.

Kevin Brine - stock.adobe.com
According to an inquiry of government posed by Conservative MP Todd Doherty, the referral of the unnamed contractor to police took place between January and April 2024.

While the subcontractor remains unidentified, and the RCMP are not providing further information, the company did businesses with numerous government departments and agencies.

The entire list of government entities involved with the subcontractor provided by the RCMP in response to the order paper question was extensive, and included:

Canada Border Services Agency, Canada Energy Regulator, Canada Revenue Agency, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Canadian Transportation Agency, Employment and Social Development Canada, Global Affairs Canada, Health Canada, Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, National Defense, National Research Council Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Office of the Auditor General of Canada, Office of the Commissioner for the Federal Judicial Affairs Canada, Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada, Parks Canada, Privy Council Office, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Transport Canada, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, and Shared Services Canada.

