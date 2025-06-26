Liberals aiming for 25% of Canada's workforce to be immigrants

Canada's federal government is looking to keep one quarter of the country's workforce filled by immigrants and refugees, according to information from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Shockingly, this isn't the highest it's been, reaching 30% during the peak in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the 25% figure is still represents an increase on Canada's historic levels, as reported by the National Post.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle weighed in on whether Canada needs such a high percentage of foreign workers.

“Canadian youth are unable to find entry-level jobs because they are all being taken up by immigrants and refugees,” said Lise.

“I would be delighted if only 25% of our labour force was refugees and new immigrants” she added, casting doubt upon whether that number isn't already significantly higher — “especially entry-level jobs.”

Companies are already taking of Canada's laws to “do things this sneaky way to make sure that they don't hire Canadians and they can go for the lower-paid unskilled labour,” noted Tamara.

“It doesn't instill the Elbows Up confidence that our current prime minister campaigned on,” she added.

Young people in Canada are struggling, Lise said.

“All of their jobs have been taken up by immigrants and refugees, courtesy of the government of Canada.”