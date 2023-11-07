Liberals cheer on World Health Organization’s attempts at global health control

The World Health Organization (WHO) and its vast influence played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 response, but its recommendations had far-reaching and detrimental consequences. These included economic harm and social fabric breakdown, primarily in developed nations.

Yet the agency continues to strengthen its mandate with the support of member states, including Canada, with next to zero reflection on how its policy impositions harmed populations.

Concerned citizens have been criticizing this “strengthening” as a power grab — a global health coup d’état if you will — made possible through two different railroading efforts.

The first is by railroading member states through amendments to its legally binding “International Health Regulations” (IHR). The other is through a new pandemic treaty.

These two avenues are being condemned for having the potential to undermine the health decision-making sovereignty of independent nations, but the power-loving illiberal Justin Trudeau Liberals seem to be big fans of this development.

Liberal backbencher Marcus Pawlowski stated in the House of Commons that he is “excited” about the pandemic treaty. Health Minister Mark Holland agrees that the “progressive provisions” such as sharing information and products with the WHO and “poorer states” (for free) will keep Canadians safe.

This all started when the World Health Assembly (the decision-making body of the WHO) established an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) in December of 2021 to “draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the WHO to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

They say that it will be based on the “principles of inclusiveness, transparency, efficiency, member state leadership and consensus,” but as independent researcher James Roguski, who has previously shared concerns about what the WHO is doing with Rebel News, put it, sovereign nations cannot let the WHO impose another “conference of the parties” with unilateral decision-making authority.

At least one Conservative MP seems to agree. Dr. Leslyn Lewis has brought forward two petitions on this matter.

The first — E- 4401 — called on Parliament to debate Canada’s involvement with the WHO and the subsequent proposals. It was submitted to the House of Commons on September 26 with almost 19,000 signatures.

Lewis has since launched a second petition — E-4623 — calling on Parliament to expeditiously withdraw Canada from the United Nations and subsidiary organizations, including the WHO.

She states that involvement with these entities brings more harm than good, while programs like Agenda 2030 and its Sustainable Development Goals have serious potential to negatively impact various aspects of life, from cultural values to personal freedom.

The petition will close for signatures on February 7, 2024, and has already amassed over 46,000 signatures. That’s more than double the first one.

Lewis continues to voice the concerns of Canadians and has garnered significant public support for these petitions, while the out-of-touch Liberals like MP Pawlowski endorse a more centralized health authority.

This raises a critical question: is it in Canada’s best interest to consider relinquishing national sovereignty in exchange for the perceived promise of global health security, equity and pandemic preparedness?

After all, Canada disregarded previously well-established pandemic preparedness plans for knee-jerk, hysterical lockdowns and mandates.

Should Canada trade national sovereignty for the illusion of global health security, equity and pandemic preparedness through what seems to be more geared toward bio-surveillance than health and well-being?