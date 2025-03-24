Liberals, Conservatives table competing tax cuts following election call

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre described taxes as “the fine you pay for the crime of working hard,” after proposing to cut the lowest income tax bracket. Both the Conservative and Liberal parties offered tax cuts before the April 28 election.

“Every single Canadian who pays income tax will pay less,” Poilievre said from Brampton, Ontario. When fully implemented, it is expected to cost $14 billion annually, saving the average family about $1,800.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Mark Carney promised savings of $825 annually the day prior, costing $5.9 billion, reported Blacklock’s.

Affordability remains a top concern for many Canadians this election year.

Poilievre announces Conservatives will "cut income taxes by 15% for the average worker or $2,000 for the average couple" if elected.



"This is a tax cut for everybody who's ever got up early in the morning and worked hard to build our country." pic.twitter.com/bxMEoo7gUz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 24, 2025

“It’s great to see the two major parties dueling over who can cut taxes the most and Poilievre is providing twice as much income tax relief as Carney,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

He endorsed the Conservative plan over the incumbent Liberals, citing a more significant tax break for the bottom income tax bracket, from 15% to 12.75%, one-upping the Liberal reduction to 14%.

“Poilievre is providing significant tax relief for people working hard to make ends meet,” Terrazzano said. “The best way the government can make life more affordable is to let people keep more of their own money and Poilievre’s tax cut would do just that.”

The taxpayer advocate then called on all political parties to implement “big tax cuts” for Canadian businesses to make them more competitive in the wake of American tariffs.

Poilievre, on Monday, presented the tax cut as a buffer against potential U.S. tariffs. “We know that tax cuts create jobs and that will help build Canada’s economic fortress against American threats.”

.@MarkJCarney kicks off tax-time election with promise of $6B tax cut. It follows Lib leadership rival's plea to "be honest with Canadians" over state of gov't finances. https://t.co/T0QcQFFSG1 @FinanceCanada#CanadaElection2025 pic.twitter.com/trKpbhzx8d — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 24, 2025

Poilievre confirmed that a Conservative government would pay for the tax cut by cutting waste, eliminating bureaucracy and consultants, and offsetting new spending with equal spending cuts.

Prime Minister Mark Carney faced similar questions on Sunday. “How do you plan to pay for that?” asked a reporter. “We are looking at driving efficiency in government,” replied Carney.

The $6 billion measure follows a rival's call for honesty about deficit spending. The budget deficit last year increased 55% from $53.7 billion to $69.4 billion, exceeding the previous record deficit of $55.6 billion in 2008.

Last year, debt servicing costs exceeded federal healthcare spending, reaching $53.7 billion and $52.1 billion, respectively.

Parliament has not balanced a budget since 2007.