Liberals continue attack on law-abiding gun owners while letting criminals off the hook

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, president of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights Rod Giltaca discussed how the Liberals are continuing to target law-abiding gun owners.

Just last week, the Liberals announced that they would be outlawing 179 types of firearms that they consider to be "too dangerous" for use by hunters or sport shooters.

The firearms added to the list of prohibited guns can no longer be bought, sold or used legally in Canada.

"Let's be clear. These are weapons of war, firearms designed specifically to kill as many people as possible in the least amount of time possible," said associate minister of public safety Rachel Bendayan at a press conference.

Giltaca condemned the Liberals for continually targeting law-abiding firearm owners with legislation while violent crime stemming from illegal guns continues to surge.

"I have to say, I'm just really tired of the gaslighting," he said. "I'm tired of being a punching bag as a gun owner to the Liberals. Every time they're sinking in the polls or they want a little boost, they attack us and let criminals run wild."

"It's a sad state of affairs Ezra, I've never seen anything like it in my lifetime," Giltaca added.

The most recent data from Statistics Canada details that the number shootings across the country spiked by more than 100% from 2018-2023, increasing from 1,151 to 2,323.