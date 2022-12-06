Liberals did no consultations on last-minute hunting gun ban
'Official consultations were not conducted for Bill C-21,' wrote the Public Safety Ministry in response to an inquiry of ministry Monday in the House of Commons.
According to the ministry's response to the order paper question posed by Conservative MP Raquel Dancho, the most recent stakeholder engagement on the sweeping new firearms legislation was done in late 2018, long before the May 2020 ban on 1500 popular models of shotguns and rifles orchestrated through an order in council.
.@CanadianPM Justin Trudeau recently issued an Order in Council that contains some of the most restrictive and shocking gun control measures ever implemented in North America.— Safari Club International (@SafariClubIntl) May 7, 2020
Click here to tell PM Trudeau to RESCIND this gun ban. https://t.co/AuRkgD1y8Z pic.twitter.com/jlLlzyJ643
The last so-called engagement took place nearly four years prior to the recent handgun ban added into C-21 as well as the last-minute addition of 478 pages of amendments that would serve to ban all centrefire semi-automatic rifles and the majority of Canadian shotguns. The in-person engagement skipped over western Canada entirely.
Trudeau's Public Safety Minister is proud to announce that Canada will begin to ban the importation of handguns:— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) August 5, 2022
"given that nearly all our handguns are imported, this means we're bringing our national handgun freeze into effect, even sooner."https://t.co/LlHDteAlb6 pic.twitter.com/Xe7m9Bzt6v
Though experts, hunters and sport shooters have said Trudeau's latest ban attacks hunting rifles, Trudeau has called those claims "misinformation."
Justin Trudeau says "people need to be careful about misinformation and disinformation" regarding his new handgun ban, and claims it won't target "law-abiding firearms owners."— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 31, 2022
Hey Trudeau, https://t.co/LDDC6DvRTKpic.twitter.com/XNpwbwLG1x
The single round of engagement on firearms legislation done with selected stakeholders in October 2018 was organized by Hill and Knowlton Strategies, which was paid $206,428.40 for the work:
Public Safety held a series of eight in-person round tables in four cities: Vancouver on October 22, 2018; Montreal on October 25, 2018; Toronto on October 26, 2018; and Moncton on October 29, 2018. In total, 77 stakeholders participated in these sessions.
Thirty-six written submissions were received.
The online questionnaire was open for one month and was available online to all Canadians between October 11 and November 10, 2018. There were 134,917 questionnaires completed.
Stakeholders represented the provincial government; law enforcement; municipalities; not-for-profit associations, such as health, community services, youth, victims; education; wildlife and conservation; retailers; academia and research; and the firearms and sports shooting community.
Regarding the written questionnaire, more than half of the respondents were male. Most came from either Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia or Alberta. Most lived in an urban setting, and nearly half owned a firearm.
The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 9, 2022
PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns:https://t.co/aGj1im0JSGpic.twitter.com/EzK8sv6ovr
Rebel News stands with Canada's law-abiding firearms community against Trudeau's scapegoating and lies. To sign our petition, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca.
