Liberals did no consultations on last-minute hunting gun ban

'Official consultations were not conducted for Bill C-21,' wrote the Public Safety Ministry in response to an inquiry of ministry Monday in the House of Commons.

Liberals did no consultations on last-minute hunting gun ban
Remove Ads

According to the ministry's response to the order paper question posed by Conservative MP Raquel Dancho, the most recent stakeholder engagement on the sweeping new firearms legislation was done in late 2018, long before the May 2020 ban on 1500 popular models of shotguns and rifles orchestrated through an order in council.

The last so-called engagement took place nearly four years prior to the recent handgun ban added into C-21 as well as the last-minute addition of 478 pages of amendments that would serve to ban all centrefire semi-automatic rifles and the majority of Canadian shotguns. The in-person engagement skipped over western Canada entirely.

Though experts, hunters and sport shooters have said Trudeau's latest ban attacks hunting rifles, Trudeau has called those claims "misinformation."

The single round of engagement on firearms legislation done with selected stakeholders in October 2018 was organized by Hill and Knowlton Strategies, which was paid $206,428.40 for the work:

Public Safety held a series of eight in-person round tables in four cities: Vancouver on October 22, 2018; Montreal on October 25, 2018; Toronto on October 26, 2018; and Moncton on October 29, 2018. In total, 77 stakeholders participated in these sessions.

Thirty-six written submissions were received.

The online questionnaire was open for one month and was available online to all Canadians between October 11 and November 10, 2018. There were 134,917 questionnaires completed.

Stakeholders represented the provincial government; law enforcement; municipalities; not-for-profit associations, such as health, community services, youth, victims; education; wildlife and conservation; retailers; academia and research; and the firearms and sports shooting community.

Regarding the written questionnaire, more than half of the respondents were male. Most came from either Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia or Alberta. Most lived in an urban setting, and nearly half owned a firearm.

Rebel News stands with Canada's law-abiding firearms community against Trudeau's scapegoating and lies. To sign our petition, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca.

Justin Trudeau Canada Liberal Party of Canada Guns Big Government News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
petition_hands_off_our_guns

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns

22,805 signatures
Goal: 50,000 Signatures

Add signature
Justin Castro shirt redirect

Rebel News Store

Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today!

BUY NOW
store christmas promo campaign redirect

Give the gift of Rebel News merch!

Just in time for Christmas — buy two unisex shirts, get one FREE using code CHRISTMAS at checkout!

buy now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.