Liberals disconnected from destructive mass migration policies

In a resurfaced clip making the rounds on social media, two independent journalists grilled then Liberal immigration minister Marc Miller outside of Parliament — putting questions to Miller about the strains on health care, housing and other services that are being driven by mass migration.

Instead of offering any answers to the pair, Miller essentially branded the pair as racist.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reflected on the clip during a discussion about how damaging mass migration has been to Canada.

After Miller commented on social media about how new immigration caps are lowering rental prices in the country, Sheila compared this to an arsonist showing up with a bucket of water after starting a fire.

Branding critics as racist is “what the Liberal Party of Canada does when it wants to shut down conversation, when it wants to not listen to dissenting voices, when it doesn't want to hear the concerns of regular, everyday Canadians,” explained Lise. “They label you as a racist; they label you as an Islamophobe, as extremist.”

The new immigration cap is a start, “but not enough to fix any of the homelessness problems or any of the issues that this has created,” she added.

“Wages are still down,” chimed Sheila, “because we're still letting all these temporary foreign workers.”

Marc Miller, one of the groomsmen in Justin Trudeau's wedding who found himself in the former prime minister's cabinet, “is part of that cohort of elites that are insulated from feeling the consequences of their bad policy decisions,” Lise added.

“There's a whole host of programs that incentivize employers to hire immigrants and temporary foreign workers over Canadians,” Sheila said. “It makes economic sense. If you're an employer, why would you hire a Canadian kid for $15 an hour when you could hire a temporary foreign worker for the equivalent of $10?”

Looking at job postings for temporary foreign workers on the government's website, Sheila and Lise were appalled by some of the postings, including those for hotel and restaurant managers paying over $30 an hour.

“This is crazy,” said Lise. “It's atrocious,” added Sheila.