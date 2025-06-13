Liberals double down on confiscating firearms from law-abiding owners

On Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation discussed the massive waste of taxpayer funds caused by the Liberals' ill-fated gun 'buyback program'.

The program, launched in 2020, aims to reduce gun violence by banning and confiscating "assault-style" firearms, initially targeting over 1,500 models. The number of prohibited firearm models has been steadily increasing, with 179 more being added in March of this year, bringing the total to around 2500.

A report from September of 2024 detailed that the program had cost taxpayers over $67 million at that time, with zero guns having been confiscated.

Sims condemned the Liberals' program for ballooning in cost while failing to actually address the root causes of gun violence.

"They said 'oh this is just going to be one of those simple little things, we're going to get all the farmers and ranchers and duck hunters to write their name and address and which guns they have on this sheet of paper, it's going to be a government registry. It's only going to cost around two million dollars,'" she said.

"Fast forward, nobody is safer, and they wound up spending close to two billion dollars. For kids keeping track at home, that's a thousand times more," Sims added.

Conservative MPs have also expressed strong opposition to the gun 'buyback program', criticizing its cost, ineffectiveness, and focus on law-abiding gun owners. Saskatchewan MP Kelly Block recently called for the Liberals to "scrap" the program, citing increasing gun crime and zero firearms from legal owners being confiscated thus far.

Prime Minister Mark Carney previously pledged to "reinvigorate the implementation" of the Liberals' 'buyback program'.