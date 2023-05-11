Liberals fume over CNN's controversial town hall event with ex-president Donald Trump

CNN is facing a wave of criticism from liberal circles for hosting a town hall event with former President Donald Trump, who continues to lead the pack in the 2024 Republican primary.

The backlash centers around the network's decision to give a platform to Trump's disputed claims regarding the 2020 presidential election, his involvement in the events of January 6, and his recent defamation and battery verdict in relation to his accuser, E. Jean Carroll.

Trump's interaction with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday, where he continued to assert his controversial views and denigrate his accuser, provided fodder for his supporters in the audience.

This has sparked significant outrage among liberal observers, leading to accusations that CNN has irresponsibly allowed its platform to be used for spreading misinformation and attacking a victim of sexual abuse.

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York reacted strongly on Twitter, stating, "CNN should be ashamed of themselves." She accused the network of relinquishing control of the town hall and enabling the propagation of election disinformation, defenses of January 6, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim.

Ocasio-Cortez contended that the responsibility for this situation rests squarely on CNN, as the outcome was entirely predictable.

Echoing Ocasio-Cortez's sentiments, numerous members of the liberal media and other high-profile figures took to social media to lambast CNN's decision to host the town hall. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the 1619 Project, questioned the journalistic rationale behind the event and called for more stringent fact-checking. MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan criticized CNN for allowing Trump to mock Carroll and the sexual abuse for which he was recently found liable.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson launched an impassioned video message, expressing his belief that the event should have been pulled from the air and questioning the network's judgment. Liberal YouTube personality Brian Tyler Cohen and Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali also joined the chorus of criticism, with Ali arguing that CNN had failed journalism, the public, and its own employees by inviting Trump onto the platform.

CNN commentator and former congressman Adam Kinzinger deemed the town hall an "absolute joke" on Twitter and later expressed his discomfort during an on-air conversation with his colleague Jake Tapper.