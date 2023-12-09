Liberals have collected $23 billion in carbon taxes since 2019

$6 billion of the tax was collected from Albertans, $14 billion from Ontario, $1.8 billion from Saskatchewan, $1.4 billion from Manitoba.

Alberta's contribution to the fed's carbon tax windfall was disproportionate. 26% of the tax - six billion dollars - was collected from Albertans, who make up just over 10% of Canada's population.



The numbers were divulged in response to an inquiry of the ministry by Calgary Conservative MP for Forest Lawn, Jasraj Singh Hallan, who asked the government to provide a breakdown by the province of the collection of the carbon tax since the imposition of the pseudo-sales tax on everything since 2018.



A previous order paper question posed by Conservative MP for Grande Prairie- Mackenzie Chris Warkentin, uncovered how costly the carbon tax is to administer.

In all, 465 and a half full-time bureaucrats are dedicated to working on the carbon tax each year for $82,628,993.

