Liberals have collected $23 billion in carbon taxes since 2019

Alberta's contribution to the fed's carbon tax windfall was disproportionate. 26% of the tax - six billion dollars - was collected from Albertans, who make up just over 10% of Canada's population.





Trudeau takes aim at "MAGA Conservatives" in Canada who are opposed to his carbon tax.



"You cannot separate fighting climate change from growing good jobs in a strong economy into the future," the PM says.

The numbers were divulged in response to an inquiry of the ministry by Calgary Conservative MP for Forest Lawn, Jasraj Singh Hallan, who asked the government to provide a breakdown by the province of the collection of the carbon tax since the imposition of the pseudo-sales tax on everything since 2018.

After 8 years of this NDP-Liberal government, they could learn a thing or two from our common sense Conservative Leader @PierrePoilievre's video "Housing Hell: How we got here and how we get out". It's a common sense Conservative plan on how to build more homes, not bureaucracy.



It’s a common sense Conservative plan on how to build more homes, not bureaucracy.… pic.twitter.com/vahT9BQA5M — Jasraj Singh Hallan 🇨🇦 (@jasrajshallan) December 8, 2023

$6 billion of the tax was collected from Albertans, $14 billion from Ontario, $1.8 billion from Saskatchewan, $1.4 billion from Manitoba.

PM Trudeau brags about Canada's carbon tax being amongst the highest in the world while also claiming it gives more money back to tax-payers.



Calls for countries across the world to 'step up' in the 'fight against climate change'.https://t.co/jvF8CGrvC6pic.twitter.com/but69tn4Nq — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 21, 2022

A previous order paper question posed by Conservative MP for Grande Prairie- Mackenzie Chris Warkentin, uncovered how costly the carbon tax is to administer.

In all, 465 and a half full-time bureaucrats are dedicated to working on the carbon tax each year for $82,628,993.