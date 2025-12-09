Liberals hide details of Laith Marouf settlement behind secrecy clause

The Liberal federal government is refusing to disclose how much taxpayer money has been repaid following a scandal-plagued grant to activist Laith Marouf, citing a confidentiality clause in a settlement agreement.

The revelation comes from a response to order paper question Q-515, submitted by Conservative MP Rachael Thomas, who asked how much of the $123,000 in federal grant funding previously issued to Marouf has been repaid to the Department of Canadian Heritage — and when that repayment was received.

Rather than releasing the figures, the federal government stonewalled.

In a written reply dated December 8, 2025, Canadian Heritage confirmed only that a settlement agreement was reached in March 2025 with the Community Media Advocacy Centre, the organization linked to Marouf. The department refused to disclose any dollar amounts, terms, or repayment details, stating that the agreement contains a confidentiality clause that prevents public disclosure.

The response was formally signed off by Steven Guilbeault, who was still serving as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages prior to resigning after Ottawa and Alberta signed a pipeline memorandum of understanding.

Marouf previously became the focus of national controversy after receiving federal anti-racism funding while making a long trail of antisemitic and violent online statements. The Liberal government eventually suspended funding amid public backlash, but has consistently refused to provide a full accounting of how much money was returned — if any.

With this latest order paper response, the federal government is now openly confirming it will not tell taxpayers whether the $123,000 was repaid in full, in part, or at all.