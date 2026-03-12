Liberals hold seven-point lead over Conservatives in Edmonton: poll

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Tamara Lich, and Lise Merle reacted to new polling from Abacus Data showing the Liberals leading the Conservatives by a seven-point margin in Edmonton.

Abacus CEO David Coletto noted the new polling shows that major urban centres in Alberta are becoming much more competitive battlegrounds between Liberal and Conservative voters.

The data shows that in Alberta, the federal government has the strongest approval rating in Edmonton, with 52% of those polled showing support for the Carney Liberals.

In terms of voter intention, the polling shows the Liberals holding 47% support in Edmonton, with the Conservatives trailing behind with 40% support.

A striking finding in our Alberta poll: the Liberals lead in Edmonton.



Vote intention:

• Liberal 47%

• Conservative 40%



Urban Alberta is becoming a much more competitive federal battleground.



Details: https://t.co/Vuf0P4XIET pic.twitter.com/bxVXHtbGdw — David Coletto 🇨🇦 (@DavidColetto) March 7, 2026

Sheila, Lise, and Tamara all asserted that Alberta as a whole remains a staunchly conservative province.

"There's Liberal enclaves in every urban centre in the country, we know that this is true. But to suggest that Liberalism is catching on fire in Alberta, well that's probably not true either," said Lise.

"I will point to the, I think it's 80% of Albertans approve of Danielle Smith's referendum questions on immigration as proof that we are not seeing an uptick across the board in Liberal support," said Sheila.

Tamara questioned who the pollsters are asking these question to. "I find it curious that I never get calls for these, to participate in any of these polls," she said.

"And Sheila and I were literally just zigzagging across the whole province of Alberta, and I haven't talked to a single person in all of our travels the last three weeks that does support the Liberals," she continued.

The polling from Abacus took place between February 20 and 25, 2026, with over 1000 adults in Alberta participating in the survey.