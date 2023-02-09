Liberals open up 2030 Sustainable Development consultations
The Trudeau Liberals continue seeking out their "green reset."
Employment and Social Development Canada wants public input as part of a Voluntary National Review (VNR) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The review will report Canada's progress toward the 2030 Agenda to their UN masters.
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is described as a 15-year global framework adopted by Canada and all other 192 United Nations member states in 2015. The 2030 agenda consists of 17 goals and 169 targets, with a heavy focus on environmentalism.
“The SDGs are ambitious and aspirational, however, Canada has a long history of helping people in the most vulnerable circumstances. The Voluntary National Review is an important opportunity for Canada to share our progress on the Sustainable Development Goals. I look forward to engaging with and hearing from Canadians, who are integral to the ongoing implementation of the 2030 Agenda.”
– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould
The questionnaire open to all Canadians to provide their feedback to the government about Agenda 2030 is available here.
According to the UN, Trudeau co-chairs the global activists pushing SDGs:
Joined by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister is working to advance gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, combat climate change and protect the planet, enable access to quality education for all, and to foster diverse and inclusive partnerships for sustainable development.
The 17-person UN SDG advocates group, based in midtown Manhattan, includes Trudeau, South Korean girl bank BlackPink, actor Forest Whitaker, Microsoft vice chair Brad Smith, Chilean feminist computer programmer Valentina Muñoz Rabanal, and Belgian Queen Mathilde.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
18,257 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.