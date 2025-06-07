Liberals prioritize foreigners with latest immigration bill

Concerns have been raised about the lack of discussion on immigration issues, hindering solutions to the growing problems.

  |   June 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Canada's latest immigration bill grants citizenship by descent beyond the first generation, impacting numerous individuals worldwide overnight. It allows those with a parent who spent three cumulative years in Canada to claim citizenship, even if born abroad. 

This bypasses stringent point requirements for permanent residency. 

Critics argue this makes citizenship too easy, dilutes its value, and will exacerbate the immigration backlog, currently over 760,000 applications. 

Additionally, reports show immigrants own and rent homes at higher rates than the Canadian-born population, a trend likely worsened since 2021 data was collected. 

Asylum claims, particularly from international students, have surged, further straining the system. 

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-06-07 15:06:38 -0400 Flag
    Welcome to the long con. Guess who’s going to fall for it?