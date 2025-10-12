Liberals pursue broad surveillance powers despite opposition

The discussion revolves around concerns that Bill C-2, ostensibly aimed at combating hate and protecting borders, grants excessive surveillance powers to authorities, potentially leading to a "police state."

Critics argue that despite claims of protecting communities and addressing issues like fentanyl trafficking, the bill (and its companion Bill C-12) allows for sweeping lawful access to personal information without warrants.

Specific concerns raised include:

Broad Surveillance Powers: The ability of police and intelligence agencies to obtain sensitive information from service providers (doctors, counselors, pharmacists) without a warrant, including details about client relationships, when, and where services were obtained.

Lack of Warrant Requirement for Mail and Personal Data: The bill is criticized for potentially allowing authorities to open mail and access personal information, such as subscriber lists for online platforms, without judicial oversight.

Government Overreach under the Guise of Public Safety: Speakers express apprehension that the government consistently uses "public safety" and "anti-hate" as pretexts for increased government intrusion, privacy loss, and erosion of freedoms, drawing parallels to measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g., vaccine passports, restrictions on gatherings).

Dystopian Implications: The legislation is described as potentially leading to a "dystopian" society akin to "1984," characterized by extreme government overreach and censorship, similar to concerns raised about the Online Harms Act (Bill C-63 ).

Misplaced Priorities and Ineffective Laws: Critics argue that Canada already has numerous laws to address border security and other issues, which are often not enforced consistently. They believe that new laws are primarily designed to further control citizens and strip rights, rather than genuinely solve problems.

The overall tone of the discussion is one of strong skepticism and alarm regarding the potential impact of Bill C-2 and related legislation on civil liberties and privacy in Canada.