The Liberals and RCMP continue to collaborate on gun grab measures
Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rick Igercich, President of Canada's National Firearms Association, to discuss revocation notices issued to owners of the Tavor X95 MSW firearm.
This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 25, 2023.
On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rick Igercich, President of Canada's National Firearms Association (NFA), to break down all the news, good and bad, hitting the firearms community.
Earlier this month, the RCMP told owners of the Tavor X95 gun to turn in their weapons after it was discovered that they had been misidentified as semi-automatic instead of fully automatic. "They're calling the firearm a machine gun now, which is a classic RCMP make-work project with the Liberals," Rick said.
"In my opinion this whole thing was another collaboration between the RCMP and the Liberal government just to add another wedge issue to firearms owners," he continued. He urged any owners of the firearm in question to contact the NFA to receive information about how to move forward with the options the government has given them.
