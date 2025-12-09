Liberals rolling out digital ID infrastructure, order paper reveals

The federal government is actively building a national digital identification framework across multiple departments, despite repeated public assurances that any future use will be “voluntary,” according to a newly released response to an Order Paper Question.

The disclosure came after Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand—Norfolk) pressed the government for details through Order Paper Question Q-521, demanding to know whether the federal government is developing or deploying digital identification systems across federal departments.

In its written reply, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada confirmed it was preparing to launch a small-scale pilot for digital visas in November 2025, in partnership with the Canadian Digital Service. While Ottawa claims the digital visas will not be issued “for identification purposes,” it acknowledged that travellers may still choose to use them as ID when asked.

Employment and Social Development Canada provided further confirmation that the Canadian Digital Service is building government-wide platforms to issue and verify digital credentials such as permits and licences. It confirmed that a new centralized federal authentication system known as GC Sign-In is being implemented, designed to allow users to access multiple federal services through a single digital login.

This fall, three federal pilot projects will begin using the digital ID infrastructure. Natural Resources Canada will test the new sign-in system through its Geo.ca platform. Transport Canada will test digital personnel licences for commercial pilots and air traffic controllers. Immigration will test digital visas for Moroccan travellers entering Canada on temporary resident visas.

Indigenous Services Canada also confirmed it is researching the use of digital identification credentials to deliver online services to eligible Canadians through new digital platforms. Meanwhile, Public Services and Procurement Canada acknowledged it is working with Shared Services Canada to explore government-wide digital identification credentials for internal federal use.

Across every department involved, the Liberal government maintains that participation will remain voluntary and that Canadians will continue to have access to in-person and phone services using physical credentials. However, the breadth of departments already building and testing these systems confirms that the federal government is quietly erecting the technical infrastructure for a national digital ID ecosystem.

While the Liberal government insists usage will be optional, the response to Q-521 makes one thing clear: digital identification in Canada is no longer theoretical — it is already being built, tested, and deployed. Whether “voluntary” remains voluntary once these systems become normalized is a question Canadians may soon be forced to answer.