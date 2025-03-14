Liberals blow millions on foreign aid during Trudeau's final days in office

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how the Liberals are spending huge sums of taxpayer funds on "foreign aid" as the cost-of-living crisis continues in Canada.

Earlier this week, the Liberals unveiled a substantial $272 million foreign aid package for Bangladesh to help 'empower women and address climate change.'

“By supporting vulnerable communities’ healthcare services, empowering women and addressing climate change, we are creating a brighter tomorrow for the global community,” said Canada’s Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen.

Not to be outdone, former minister of transport Omar Alghabra took to social media to announce that Canada would be sending $82 million in "humanitarian aid" to Syria as the country grapples with increasing violence.

Today, the government of Canada announced several key measures to help the Syrian people build a stable country that respects all of its citizens:

- $84 million in humanitarian aid

- Easing economic sanctions

- Restoring diplomatic relations https://t.co/XKZ9JVKP1r — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) March 13, 2025

Former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad was toppled from power by radical Islamists just weeks ago, ushering in a new wave violence and disarray in the country.

Alghabra also announced in his statement that Canada would be easing sanctions on the new Islamist extremist government in Syria.

Ezra condemned the Liberals for appearing to support a terrorist regime with huge sums of Canadian taxpayer funds.

"Hang on, they're massacring Christians and Alawites, which is another ethnicity, and Druze, massacring them, I think they killed over a thousand Christians, and you're easing sanctions and you're renewing diplomatic relations and you're shovelling them nearly a hundred million dollars?" he said.

"They're robbing the bank in their final hours."