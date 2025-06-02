Liberals spent nearly $4B to aid re-election

In the week leading up to the March 23 start of the 45th general election, Liberal MPs announced $3.86 billion in funding for 411 projects nationwide as part of a pre-election spending blitz, a Global News analysis revealed.

In the final week before the election, 38 Liberal MPs issued press releases and announcements about funding commitments, distributing cheques in 37 communities nationwide.

On April 27, the day before the election, 26 MPs distributed $1.8 billion in cheques for 116 projects nationwide.

In the week before the 44th Parliament's dissolution, then-Minister Nate Erskine-Smith approved significant federal funding for two Quebec transit projects: the Quebec City Tramway ($332.3M) and the Montreal Blue Line extension ($650M). The day before the election, an additional $400 million was announced for 11 green infrastructure projects in the province.

The Liberals won 44 seats in Quebec, their best result in decades, after the pre-election spending period.

Liberal MP Terry Sheehan, who narrowly won the redrawn Sault Ste. Marie–Algoma riding by 1,728 votes, announced funding for several projects starting in summer 2024, ahead of the 2025 election. However, pre-election spending doesn't guarantee electoral success.

Despite pre-election funding announcements, Liberal candidate George Chahal lost his Calgary seat after an $8.3 million commitment for 13 Alberta projects.

Liberal Diane Lebouthiller also lost her Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine riding, which received the second-highest pre-election funding ($242.42 million for 267 projects). Similarly, the Conservatives won Long Range Mountains in western Newfoundland, despite the riding receiving $77.12 million for 209 Liberal-funded projects.

During the 45th Parliament, the Carney government made four spending commitments, the largest a $410-million contract for a federal transportation safety hub in Ottawa.

Leading up to the 2021 election that resulted in a Liberal minority, the Liberals pledged $3.03 billion for 495 projects in the final week. Similarly, before the 2015 election that produced a Liberal majority, the Conservatives issued $2.7 billion across 430 initiatives in the last week.