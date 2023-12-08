Liberals spent $82 million on carbon tax administration in 2022-23

By Ezra Levant Rebel News Cruise Rebel News is cruising to the Western Caribbean from March 23rd to March 30th, 2024, and we want you to join us! Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The costs to administer Justin Trudeau's escalating tithe to the climate gods in an effort to save Canadians from "global boiling" was uncovered in an inquiry of ministry posed by Conservative MP Chris Warkentin.

Socialist Activist - Steven Guilbeault, states that "75% of Canadians believe that climate change is a threat that requires urgent action."

🤥 pic.twitter.com/Ax1jguSUBj — zєtєtเς (@Incogni17422663) February 28, 2023

The MP for Grande Prairie—Mackenzie, Alberta, asked the CRA to provide annual costs to administer the collection of the carbon tax and the rebate program for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The order paper question also asked for the number of employees dedicated to the tax, which now sits at $65 per tonne.

The federal environment minister recently admitted he was a proud socialist, and given how the carbon tax is ballooning the size and scope of government, Steven Guilbeault isn't kidding.

"I'm a Liberal and a proud socialist": Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.



Do you think he's proud of his criminal record too?https://t.co/RQtd9vRvxh pic.twitter.com/78pqZOuDfG — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) November 7, 2023

The cost to administer the collection of the fuel charge of the carbon tax was $33,980,126, with a little over 223 full-time employees dedicated to working on the collection of the carbon tax.

The cost to administer the rebate program was $15 million higher: $48,648,867 and around 242 full-time employees dedicated to the rebate program. In all, 465 full-time bureaucrats are dedicated to working on the carbon tax each year, at a cost of $82,628,993.

That's just what it costs to tax you — that's not the cost of the tax itself. It costs you in ways beyond the price of gas and heating.

The carbon tax, is, according to the head of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem, a leading contributor to the inflationary crisis hammering Canadians, and will increase by $15 per tonne annually until it reaches $170 per tonne in 2030.

WATCH VID: New HIGHER ⬆️assessment of carbon tax impact on inflation explained by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem at House of Commons Finance Committee yesterday (Oct 30, 2023). BoC reported carbon tax affecting inflation a lot lower last month. New BoC carbon tax related… https://t.co/hyvxXdZv0q pic.twitter.com/HkDupUkghu — Janet Krayden (@JanetKrayden1) October 31, 2023

Trudeau has said that Canadians are scared of climate change.

NEW - Trudeau: "Canadians are afraid of climate change." pic.twitter.com/1yE4TIZTN1 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 8, 2023

Are you scared of climate change or the cost of government's fearmongering about climate change?