Liberals spent $9.15B on ‘climate financing’ without follow through

An internal report reveals that a costly federal climate program, expanded by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a failed 2020 UN Security Council campaign, became a "tick box exercise" for managers.

Foreign Affairs staff found budget targets "challenging" and "questioned whether disbursements prioritized meeting targets without knowing what results were achieved," according to the report.

Cabinet committed $9.15 billion to its Climate Financing Program, with $6.2 billion spent, primarily in Asia ($2.19 billion) and Africa ($1.96 billion), according to Blacklock’s.

The program was designed to help developing nations deal with climate change. As stated in the Evaluation Of Global Affairs Canada’s Climate Finance Programming, "The Government of Canada pursues a broad range of objectives that include climate objectives that focus on limiting global warming and curbing emissions."

Though staff grew from four to 30, Evaluation noted little follow-up on achievements. The department wrote, "In applying the broad climate financing objectives, the Government of Canada provided limited guidance to define Canada’s ambition in terms of sought results, focusing instead on fulfilling an increasing number of budget targets.” A review confirmed little focus on defining commitment-level results.

The report stated an "Evaluation found several points of misalignment between Canada’s broad climate finance objectives, the structure of the commitment funding profile and budget targets," noting a "lack of prioritization of climate finance policy objectives and definition of success."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the international aid "urgent," claiming "Climate action can’t wait." He expanded the program in 2020 while Canada failed to secure a temporary UN Security Council seat, losing to Norway and Ireland.

Trudeau stated Canada is "determined to help the United Nations make greater strides." Then-Finance Minister Bill Morneau added this signifies Canada is "back, that we’re engaged, that we’re a global leader."

The Department of Foreign Affairs heavily campaigned for Canada's UN Security Council seat. An Inquiry Of Ministry revealed the Minister had "well over one hundred bilateral meetings and phone calls" since November 2019, where the campaign was a constant topic.

A recent federal audit found it “difficult” to measure the positive impact of a $59.8 million subsidy program launched in 2021 to promote the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), citing vague objectives and weak tracking of results.

The Department of Social Development concluded that the program’s broad focus and inconsistent reporting made it nearly impossible to assess whether it advanced awareness or tangible progress toward the UN’s Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The five-year initiative aimed to fund projects promoting 17 global goals, including poverty reduction, gender equality, climate action, and peace and justice. However, auditors found “most funded projects were broadly focused,” with unclear metrics and limited evidence of results.