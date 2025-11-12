Audit finds Canada’s $60M UN sustainability commitment lacked clear results

A federal audit has found it “difficult” to measure the positive impact of a $59.8 million subsidy program launched in 2021 to promote the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), citing vague objectives and weak tracking of results.

The Department of Social Development’s internal audit, Valuation Of The Sustainable Development Goals Funding Program 2025, concluded that the program’s broad focus and inconsistent reporting made it nearly impossible to assess whether it advanced awareness or tangible progress toward the UN’s Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Originally praised by then-international development minister Karina Gould as a path toward “a brighter future for everyone,” the five-year initiative aimed to fund projects promoting 17 global goals, including poverty reduction, gender equality, climate action, and peace and justice. However, auditors found “most funded projects were broadly focused,” with unclear metrics and limited evidence of results.

Cabinet approved nearly $60 million for the initiative, which distributed grants such as $900,000 to Université Laval, $849,368 to the Ocean Wise Conservation Association, and $780,000 to Concordia University. Other recipients included the United Nations Association in Ottawa and several Canadian universities and Indigenous organizations, according to Blacklock’s.

Auditors said that while each project was expected to contribute to the SDGs, there was inconsistent tracking—especially of awareness outcomes—that undermined the program’s ability to demonstrate success.

The audit’s findings reflect broader challenges with the UN’s 2030 Agenda. According to the 2024 SDG Progress Report, member nations have met only 14% of global targets, with another 17% on track for completion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged in 2023 that global progress was lagging. “We’re down at halftime,” he said, emphasizing that the SDGs depend on the “billions of actions we take daily to either make the world slightly better or slightly worse.”

Gould, who later served as Families Minister, defended the program’s intent. Speaking at the 2023 UN Forum on Sustainable Development, she said the goals "lay out a path for us, past the global pandemic, towards a healthier, more prosperous and inclusive world."

She added, “As we cross the halfway mark of the 2030 Agenda, reporting and collaborating on our progress is more important than ever," and that the government will continue to work to "build a sustainable future where no one is left behind.”

The 2030 Agenda, adopted by all 193 UN member states in 2015, outlines a 15-year global framework to end poverty, combat climate change, and promote equality. The July 2023 forum Gould attended focused on post-pandemic recovery and rising economic pressures.

Gould resigned her portfolio the following week.