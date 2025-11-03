Liberals stall immigration plan as system reaches breaking point

Canada’s much-anticipated Immigration Levels Plan was supposed to be tabled in Parliament on Friday. Instead, the Liberals quietly delayed it until budget day — yet another deferral in a growing pattern of avoidance by this government.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab told MPs that "the world is changing" and Canada must adapt "responsibly" to maintain fairness and sustainability. However, Blacklock's reported that the government's hesitation shows it has lost control of a failing system.

Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged as much six months ago, conceding that the system isn’t working. In April, he suggested temporary immigration caps for Canada to recover from population growth. Yet, Ottawa's latest plan to reduce permanent residency targets overlooks millions of existing students and temporary residents.

As of September, Canada hosts over three million non-permanent residents and admits nearly half a million legal immigrants annually, a high per-capita rate. Almost half settle in Ontario, mainly the GTA, with India, the Philippines, and China as top source countries.

With over a million international students and countless temporary workers, Canada's immigration numbers far exceed historical averages, transforming a structured policy into an unchecked pipeline lacking oversight.

Meanwhile, enforcement is collapsing. Roughly 500,000 people due for deportation are missing. Employers exploit temporary foreign workers for cheap labour, bogus asylum claims flood the system, and sham colleges churn out visas.

The consequences are visible everywhere: unaffordable housing, exploding healthcare wait-lists, and vanishing entry-level jobs for Canadians. Ottawa calls it compassion — but in reality, it’s chaos.

The government’s own data raises further alarms: three males flagged as security threats, 616 with serious criminal records, and 1,448 with lesser convictions were admitted, along with applicants deemed health or safety risks.

Canadians pay the price when vetting and integration are overlooked. The tragic Richmond Hill daycare incident, resulting in a toddler's death and injuries, involved a driver who needed a court translator. 

How can we expect road rules to be followed if drivers aren't fluent in an official language?

Now, public patience is wearing thin. Polls show two-thirds of Canadians want immigration cuts. In many communities across the country, tent cities, food bank shortages, and declining social cohesion are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Yet the federal government continues to expand intake without addressing enforcement or infrastructure shortfalls.

To maintain fairness and opportunity, Ottawa must regain control of immigration, cap fraud, properly vet applicants, and ensure integration. Otherwise, Canada risks being overwhelmed by unsustainable, open-ended immigration.

