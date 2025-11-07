BREAKING: Liberals survive second confidence vote

The vote passed Friday afternoon (307-30), prolonging the Liberal term.

Alex Dhaliwal
  November 07, 2025   |   News

 

The Liberals survived a second confidence vote on the budget, this time against Bloc Quebecois amendments.

The vote passed Friday afternoon (307-30), with Conservatives and Liberals in favour, and the NDP and Bloc opposed.

Parliament’s first confidence vote, on Conservative sub-amendments, failed (198-139) Thursday evening after failing to secure support from other opposition parties. This follows a surprise resignation from Edmonton-area MP Matt Jeneroux just before the vote.

The House will vote on the budget later today, then recess next week for Remembrance Day. 

While the Official Opposition typically amends the budget motion, followed by the second-largest opposition party sub-amending, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre did not move an amendment after his budget speech Wednesday.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet quickly did, forcing the Conservatives to sub-amend the Bloc’s amendment, citing four unaddressed policy priorities.

The Conservative sub-amendment, proposing a $42 billion deficit limit, sought to replace the Bloc's budget rejection. The deficit nearly doubled to $78.9 billion with Budget 2025.

Both votes are confidence votes, as they directly reject the budget. Losing either vote or the main budget vote could lead to a snap election, according to a spokesperson for Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.

Governments typically face a federal election if defeated on a confidence matter. Opposition parties, except for the one-seat Green Party, must vote together to defeat the Liberal government, which lacks a 172-seats majority by two votes.

Despite surviving the first two confidence votes, the Bloc and NDP remain opposed to the budget.

However, opposition parties opted against a snap election earlier this year, allowing Prime Minister Mark Carney to survive the spring. 

On June 4, no formal vote took place after the Liberal government ignored a non-binding motion for a budget or economic update before the summer recess.

