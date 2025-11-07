BREAKING: Liberals survive second confidence vote

The Liberals survived a second confidence vote on the budget, this time against Bloc Quebecois amendments.

The vote passed Friday afternoon (307-30), with Conservatives and Liberals in favour, and the NDP and Bloc opposed.

Parliament’s first confidence vote, on Conservative sub-amendments, failed (198-139) Thursday evening after failing to secure support from other opposition parties. This follows a surprise resignation from Edmonton-area MP Matt Jeneroux just before the vote.

The House will vote on the budget later today, then recess next week for Remembrance Day.

The vote was 307 - 30, with the Conservatives voting with the Liberals this time. The NDP and Bloc voted together

While the Official Opposition typically amends the budget motion, followed by the second-largest opposition party sub-amending, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre did not move an amendment after his budget speech Wednesday.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet quickly did, forcing the Conservatives to sub-amend the Bloc’s amendment, citing four unaddressed policy priorities.

The Conservative sub-amendment, proposing a $42 billion deficit limit, sought to replace the Bloc's budget rejection. The deficit nearly doubled to $78.9 billion with Budget 2025.

Both votes are confidence votes, as they directly reject the budget. Losing either vote or the main budget vote could lead to a snap election, according to a spokesperson for Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.

Governments typically face a federal election if defeated on a confidence matter. Opposition parties, except for the one-seat Green Party, must vote together to defeat the Liberal government, which lacks a 172-seats majority by two votes.

Despite surviving the first two confidence votes, the Bloc and NDP remain opposed to the budget.

However, opposition parties opted against a snap election earlier this year, allowing Prime Minister Mark Carney to survive the spring.

On June 4, no formal vote took place after the Liberal government ignored a non-binding motion for a budget or economic update before the summer recess.