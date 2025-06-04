BREAKING: PM Carney survives confidence scare, no vote recorded

Despite efforts to topple the Liberal government, opposition parties decided against another snap election, with Mark Carney living to fight another day as Prime Minister.

The divisive Throne Speech “passed on division," meaning without a recorded vote, according to a parliamentary staffer identified as HoCStaffer.

“Looks like all parties didn't want to trigger an election but didn't want to vote in favour,” the staffer said.

“When a motion is put to the House, the Speaker asks if it is the pleasure of the House to adopt it. If there are no dissenting voices, the motion is adopted unanimously,” notes HoCStaffer.

However, if some members express opposition but do not request a formal recorded vote, the motion is still adopted, and the result is recorded as "carried on division."

The Liberals have ADJOURNED without a vote on the Speech from the Throne today…



Carney lives to fight another day! pic.twitter.com/UKcVsJAuSb — mistersunshinebaby (@mrsunshinebaby) June 4, 2025

NDP Interim Leader Don Davies stated his caucus would oppose the government's Throne Speech, compelling the Liberals to seek alternative support.

"It's a clear message that this throne speech is not a worker-centred throne speech and it does not deliver the priorities that we heard from millions of Canadians across this country," Davies told reporters on Parliament Hill.

The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois did not disclose their position on the Throne Speech as no formal vote took place Wednesday evening.

“So we will not know who was opposed,” said HoCStaffer. “Everyone took the easy way out,” they noted. “This is pretty weird for a Throne Speech.”

The vote follows a non-binding motion urging a budget or economic update before the summer recess, which the Liberal government will not comply with.

MPs concluded debate Wednesday on the Throne Speech, presented on May 27 by King Charles III.