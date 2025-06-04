NDP to vote against throne speech, raising likelihood of another election

NDP Interim Leader, Don Davies, announced the party will oppose the government's Throne Speech, forcing the Liberals to seek support elsewhere.

"It's a clear message that this throne speech is not a worker-centred throne speech and it does not deliver the priorities that we heard from millions of Canadians across this country," Davies told reporters on Parliament Hill.

MPs are concluding debate Wednesday on Liberal priorities, presented in the May 27 Throne Speech by King Charles III.

A throne speech is typically a confidence vote, and its failure could lead to the government's collapse, with a potential election to follow. It is slated for Wednesday afternoon after question period.

To pass legislation without the NDP, the Liberals need support from either the Conservatives or the Bloc Québécois. The Conservatives have not committed to backing the Liberals, while the Bloc remains undecided, as reported by CBC News.

The ensuing vote follows a non-binding motion urging a budget or economic update before the summer recess, which the Liberal government will not comply with.

The NDP, former Liberal allies, said Wednesday it will not formally support Prime Minister Mark Carney's government, reversing their previous leader Jagmeet Singh's backing in multiple confidence votes last fall.

After a Wednesday caucus meeting, the party agreed to oppose the throne speech. MP Davies explained it lacked critical New Democrat priorities like health care, housing, and job benefits, stating they "can't support a speech that so badly misses the mark."

Though reduced to seven seats, the NDP retains influence in Parliament due to the minority Liberal government.

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon is confident the throne speech will pass, downplayed a non-binding motion. While unconcerned about another election, he did not commit to a budget before summer, though Carney clarified that the spring budget will be presented in the fall, as the Liberals prioritize middle-class tax relief.