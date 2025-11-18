Liberals survive third confidence vote, narrowly avoiding a Christmas election

The Liberal government narrowly passed the 2025 budget confidence vote Monday evening, saved by abstentions and a last-minute climate pledge from the Prime Minister that secured lone Green MP Elizabeth May's support.

The budget motion passed 170-168, ending uncertainty over whether opposition parties would defeat the minority Liberal government and trigger a second federal election within a year.

This marks the second time opposition MPs have threatened a snap election this year. The Liberal government survived an informal confidence vote on June 4 over the annual economic update.

The Liberals moved the budget presentation from spring to fall due to U.S. tariffs, with the government announcing it will be permanently releasing its budget in the fall moving forward. This means there won't be a budget debate for another year.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first official budget, which focused on attracting investments in big infrastructure projects with over $140 billion in new five-year spending, passed despite opposition from the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois, who cited the alarming $78.3 billion deficit.

Conservative MPs Matt Jeneroux and Shannon Stubbs, and NDP MPs Lori Idlout and Gord Johns, did not vote. Jeneroux announced his intent to resign before the second confidence vote on November 7, while Stubbs is on medical leave following surgery.

NDP interim leader Don Davies justified the party's abstentions, saying they chose stability over political games because Canadians don't want an election, with Johns calling the NDP the "adults in the room."

The confidence vote was likely the government's final major parliamentary test before the House convenes for holidays on Dec. 12. Other confidence votes, including one on Tuesday afternoon, are scheduled to approve routine spending and budget details.

The budget's specific measures, which involve 75 legislative changes—more than the past three budgets—must be approved by passing one or two omnibus budget bills.

The Liberals started Monday needing two votes for a win, lacking firm support from opposition parties, though they gained one vote by the afternoon.

Green MP Elizabeth May’s support was secured after Carney reassured the House that the government would honor Paris Agreement commitments, even as reports show Canada is far from meeting those targets.

