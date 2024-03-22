Liberals table legislation to secure taxpayer-funded pensions for 80 MPs

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang and The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby

The Trudeau Liberals sneakily introduced a tweak to the Elections Act this week that would permit some 80 MPs to receive a taxpayer-funded pension.

On Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc proposed to move the next election day from October 20, 2025, to October 27. It also expanded advanced voting and streamlined the process to mail-in ballots.

A government spokesperson claimed the legislative change had nothing to do with pensions.

“The amendments to the Canada Elections Act that we introduced are aimed first and foremost at maximizing voter participation and protecting the integrity of federal elections,” he penned to The National Post.

LeBlanc said the bill would strengthen Canada's democracy but justified the proposed legislative change to accommodate Hindus observing Diwali on October 20. He made no mention of the taxpayer-funded pension for dozens more MPs by moving election day one week.

“Our government believes that a strong democracy begins with enabling all Canadians to freely exercise their fundamental right to choose their representatives and we’ll always be there to defend that right,” the minister told reporters.

To qualify for a pension, elected representatives must serve in elected office for at least six years. Those elected in 2019 would surpass that cut-off on October 27, 2025.

Among those MPs include 32 Conservatives, followed by 22 Liberal MPs, 20 from the Bloc Québécois and six New Democrats.

MPs can receive reduced pensions at the age of 55 with full pensions paid out at 65. Those who do not qualify are refunded their pension contributions.

The longer the service, the greater the pension payouts.

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), called out the seemingly suspicious change.

“It’s safe to say struggling Canadians will be outraged by this. Canadians have every right to believe that this looks like the government is pushing back the election so more MPs can take a very lucrative taxpayer-funded pension,” said Terrazzano.

“The result of this will be taking more money from struggling Canadians and giving that money to already extremely well-paid politicians,” he added.