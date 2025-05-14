Feds tested 'slogans' to entice Canadians to support oil & gas emissions cap

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to new reporting that shows the federal government ran focus groups prior to the election to establish the most effective slogans to convince Canadians to accept a cap on oil and gas emissions.

As detailed by Blacklock's Reporter, the Privy Council Office was looking to find the best messaging to persuade Canadians that capping emissions on oil and gas is the right move.

The Strategic Counsel, a Toronto-based polling firm, received a $1.6 million contract from the Privy Council Office to carry out the nationwide research, according to Blacklock's.

Focus group members were presented with a set of statements outlining why the Liberal government aimed to limit emissions from the oil and gas industry. Each member was then asked to provide their initial thoughts and indicate whether they supported or opposed the rationale.

According to the research, the statement "No sector of the economy should be allowed unlimited pollution," was viewed as one of the most popular. The report concluded that almost all respondents reacted positively to the message.

Another widely supported statement was: “The federal government is urging oil and gas companies, which have seen record profits in recent years, to invest a portion of those earnings in technologies that will decrease pollution.”

One of the most unpopular messages stated that "The world is increasingly moving away from fossil fuels."

Sheila condemned the Privy Council Office for essentially conducting campaign research for the Liberal government.

"By the way, these were Liberal campaign slogans. Why is the Privy Council doing this research?" she asked.

The Liberal government has proposed regulations to implement a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions cap for the oil and gas sector, but it has not yet been enacted.