Liberals to move forward with gun grab after disastrous Nova Scotia pilot

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal gun buyback program will be rolled out across Canada, despite the abysmal turnout in a Nova Scotia pilot project.

“I will be showing our next steps on the program as we roll out throughout the country,” Anandasangaree said yesterday afternoon. “But it is significant to say that we will be rolling the program out across Canada."

The federal government announced the Cape Breton, N.S., pilot program's goal is to "test program elements" by collecting an initial 200 "assault-style firearms."

Public Safety Minister @gary_srp explains how the "voluntary" Liberal gun grab works, suggesting the "expectation" is law-abiding firearms owners will "comply."



Those who fail to comply could face criminal charges, he adds. pic.twitter.com/zw3JNEYFQg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 23, 2025

While official results for the federal government's banned gun buyback pilot are pending, the chair of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's police commission noted some participation.

The Cape Breton “buyback” pilot only acquired "up to 22" firearms according to Commission chair Coun. Glenn Paruch. While he called the low number "supportive," suggesting it would yield "quite a few guns" nationally, he stopped short of calling the pilot successful.

The program offers money to owners of up to 2,500 now-banned assault-style firearms.

The six-week pilot began on October 1. Winnipeg expects $2.54 million from Ottawa next year to process 3,881 firearms—a high estimate based on Cape Breton's initial results.

The pilot cost $149,760 before launch, parliamentary records show. The real cost per firearm for logistics alone (collection to destruction) is estimated at $6,807, excluding administration, the national rollout, cost overruns, and the future multi-year amnesty extension.

Contradicting comments from the Public Safety Minister, who said the gun grab would be "voluntary," Cape Breton police Chief Robert Walsh says it's a chance for legal gun owners to "surrender what they are no longer allowed to possess" and "prevent criminal liability." pic.twitter.com/Aq62Qqe0I4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 23, 2025

Anandasangaree told CBC News the federal government saw the pilot as a learning opportunity and "corrected some of the technical glitches that we had initially."

“We believe the systems are operational and are ready to go,” he added.

Over 100 people protested the pilot outside police headquarters last month in Sydney, N.S., calling for non-compliance and claiming it criminalizes law-abiding citizens.

Paruch noted that the gun buyback is a "hot-button topic" for constituents and expressed distaste for any government trying to "silence someone from what they can and cannot say."

Minister Anandasangaree faced criticism in September after an audio recording surfaced where he advised an acquaintance not to worry about arrest for refusing to surrender a banned firearm, citing municipal police resource limitations. He also conceded the buyback's partial importance to Quebec voters.

Anandasangaree later called his comments "misguided" and maintained that police could still do their jobs.