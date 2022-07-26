Liberals to use Treasury Board to 'incentivize' Paris climate targets

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The RFI, which closes on September 9, 2022, explains how the Liberals plan to force companies that do business with the feds into disclosing their GHG emissions and adopting Trudeau's climate change philosophy:

"The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS) is launching this Request for Information (RFI) to engage industry on how to incentivize major suppliers to adopt a science-based target in line with the Paris Agreement, and to disclose their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and environmental performance information. The objectives of this RFI are to:

Request detailed information and feedback from suppliers. Determine the capability of suppliers to satisfy a future requirement for disclosure of GHG emissions and setting of reduction targets Allow suppliers to comment on potential path forward"

The Paris Accord targets have already been written into the CETA (Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement ) trade agreement between Canada and the European Union. The UN's Paris Agreement, signed by Canada in 2015, is a commitment to a "global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius."

Canada's adoption of the Paris Agreement targets has paved the way for the carbon tax, nitrogen targets in agriculture, a mandate that all new vehicle sales ought to be net-zero by 2030, and a proposed emissions cap for the oil and gas industry.