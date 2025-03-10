Liberals try to 'finish the job' with massive gun ban

On Friday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed the Liberals' move to outlaw nearly 200 types of firearms in an attempt to 'finish the job' of banning 'weapons of war.'

The Liberal government announced last week that it would be adding 179 firearm varieties to its list of prohibited weapons that it considers too dangerous for sport shooters or hunters.

"Let's be clear. These are weapons of war, firearms designed specifically to kill as many people as possible in the least amount of time possible," said associate minister of public safety Rachel Bendayan at a press conference.

David criticized the Liberals for going after law-abiding gun owners while letting violent criminals off the hook with soft-on-crime policies.

"Are there that many guns left to ban for goodness sake? I mean, where does this end," he said.

"It's the duck hunters in Saskatchewan that are the real problem, not the gangbangers in Canadian inner-cities who have multiple convictions, who can get out on bail even if the charge is as high as attempted murder," David added.

The firearms added to the list of prohibited guns can no longer be bought, sold or used legally in Canada.

The move has been criticized by gun rights advocates, with the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights calling it "deceitful and deceptive" in a statement released Friday.

Their statement reads in part: "Since 2020, the Liberals have insisted that their relentless targeting of exclusively licensed gun owners has had no effect on hunting or sport shooting. This is clearly and entirely false. In fact licensed gun owners are the only group that have been targeted by everything the Liberals have done on guns."