Liberals won’t commit to parliamentary vote on WHO pandemic treaty

The Liberal federal government is refusing to clearly commit to a full parliamentary vote before signing or ratifying the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Agreement, according to a newly released response to order paper question Q-522.

The question was submitted by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand—Norfolk), who pressed the government to explain whether Parliament would be guaranteed a meaningful review before Canada signs onto the controversial pandemic treaty and the related amendments to the International Health Regulations.

In its response, the government revealed that the treaty is not yet open for signature or ratification, even though its main text has already been adopted at the 78th World Health Assembly. Ottawa says member states are still negotiating a critical Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Annex, which will become an integral part of the final deal.

Only after the full agreement and annex are finalized, the government says it will “carefully assess” the treaty’s obligations and their impact on Canadian law — including federal, provincial, territorial, and Indigenous implications.

Crucially, the government did not guarantee a binding parliamentary vote.

Instead, it says that if it decides to proceed with signature, the treaty would merely be tabled in Parliament under the existing “Policy on the Tabling of Treaties” — a process that does not require a vote and allows cabinet to ratify treaties without formal parliamentary approval.

On the question of whether Canadian laws would need to change to comply with the treaty, the government again deferred any commitment, saying no decision has yet been made on whether Canada will even sign. Any legal changes or enforcement powers would only be determined after signature becomes an option.

On the amendments to the International Health Regulations, however, the government was far more definitive.

It claims a legal review has already concluded that Canada’s domestic legal framework is “consistent” with the updated regulations — and that no new enforcement powers are required.

Despite repeated public assurances about transparency and democratic oversight, the government’s answer makes one thing clear: Parliament is not guaranteed a decisive role in approving the WHO pandemic treaty at all.

For Canadians concerned about sovereignty, emergency powers, and unelected international bodies influencing domestic law, the government’s refusal to commit to a parliamentary vote will do little to ease fears that this decision is being prepared behind closed doors.