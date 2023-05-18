WATCH: Libertarian Party EMERGES as Australia's Liberal Democrats rebrand

A new political party has emerged in the heart of Australia, spurred by recent changes in political dynamics and a landmark court ruling.

The Liberal Democrats, an established party that has existed for over 25 years, have rebranded and announced their new identity as the Libertarian Party.

A driving force behind the transformation is John Ruddick, a libertarian senator from New South Wales and a former member of the Liberal Party.

Ruddick detailed the series of events leading to the name change in a candid interview, sharing his dissatisfaction with the Liberal Party's handling of issues such as COVID-19, global warming, and the country's debt situation.

Ruddick, along with other disenchanted Liberals like Campbell Newman and Ross Cameron, joined the Liberal Democrats out of disillusionment.

However, a legislative move by former prime minister Scott Morrison caused further turmoil for the party.

A law, deemed illiberal by Ruddick, was passed to restrict the use of the term "Liberal" in political party names if it had already been claimed by another party.

In response, the Liberal Democrats challenged this law in the High Court but lost by a narrow margin of 4-3.

This marked a turning point for the party, rebranding themselves as the Libertarian Party. The decision was backed by a 75% majority vote from party members.

While there had been some initial concern about potential negative associations from their previous name, the newly rechristened Libertarian Party appears to be well-received.

Reflecting on the transformation, Ruddick was philosophical. He conceded that while the term "Liberal Democrat" had its merits, it suffered from poor public perception due to its association with the Liberal Party. According to Ruddick, the forced name change may, in the end, have worked in their favour.

The Libertarian Party have announced their inaugural event, the Liberty Gala, slated for July 1st in Melbourne. The event aims to provide a platform for libertarian thought and a venue for people interested in understanding the party's ethos.

He believes that the Libertarian Party can offer the opposition that Victoria and Australia currently lack.