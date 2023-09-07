Liberty Safe responds to blowback against gun safe access controversy with new policy

After recent controversies over sharing a customer's gun locker code with the FBI, Liberty Safe pivoted with a new policy announcement.

On Wednesday, the company faced backlash over its decision to comply with a request from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to provide them access to a gun safe belonging to Nathan Hughes, who was served a search warrant in connection to his attendance of the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021.

Giving users more autonomy, the company's new stance lets customers erase their access combination from the company's database.

"We listen to our customers and update our products and practices in response to their evolving needs," read Liberty Safe's recent statement. "Effective immediately, existing customers can visit [the website]and fill out the form to have records of thier access codes expunged." The company added that new customers will have the ability to do so in the coming weeks.

"This change allows customers to take control of how their information is stored and protected," the company added. "We understand that many of our customers are willing to assume the responsibility of safeguarding their own combination."

Addressing its law enforcement cooperation, the company added, "we will require a subpoena that legally compels Liberty Safe to supply access codes but can only do so if these codes still exist in our system."

This policy shift drew varied opinions. While numerous influencers lauded the move, some skeptics wondered about Liberty Safe's commitment to these changes.

Shedding light on the recent FBI incident, Liberty Safe clarified that they handed over the locker code of Nathan Hughes only after verifying a legitimate FBI search warrant, emphasizing they were unaware of the case specifics.