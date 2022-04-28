Libs demand 19 months to provide docs on Freeland's WEF relationship

The Canadian Press / ﻿Adrian Wyld﻿

In a reply sent this week to a Rebel News access request for documents pertaining to Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's role at the World Economic Forum, the Privy Council Office has taken a 15-month delay in turning over records and communications.

Freeland is a current member of the board of trustees at the WEF.

The PCO letter noted the need to undertake “consultations” before releasing the information, and that “as a result, an extension of up to 14 months beyond the 30-day statutory deadline is required to complete your request. Please note that the new legislated due date is July 1, 2023.”

That's approximately 12 Trudeau vacations, a fall fiscal update, one federal budget and a Davos summit away.

For context, Freeland was able to destroy Thomson Reuters Digital after being named the digital editor in roughly the same amount of time as this access delay.

The next Davos Summit of the World Economic Forum is slated for May 22, 2022.

READ THE DOCUMENT: