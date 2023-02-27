“Libs of TikTok“ founder to release anti-predator children’s book

Chaya Raichik, the founder of the popular anti-woke social media account "Libs of TikTok," is set to publish her first children's book next month, aiming to equip parents and children with tools to spot predatory behavior.

Raichik, who has gained over 1.9 million followers on the platform by sharing videos of woke liberals discussing gender identity and other cultural issues, garnered the ire of transgender activists for her efforts. It led to her doxing by Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz.

Her debut picture book, "No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern," features a second-grade lamb named Rose whose new teacher, Mr. Wooly, showers his pupils with sweets while neglecting their education. The story takes a sinister turn when they learn that their teacher is a wolf who had asked them not to inform their parents of his excessive treat-giving.

“I plan on getting my book into every school nationwide. No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern is a beautiful story I wrote to help parents teach their kids not to keep secrets from them,” Raichik told Rebel News.

“Our little ones are under attack, and we must get on the offensive to help protect them. We must empower them with the truth, and my book does exactly that," she said.

"This book is not political," emphasized the author. "It is for everyone. The right and the left. Teaching children to trust their parents should be a concept welcomed by all, but unfortunately, it is not.”

"You can get a copy of my book at Lottbook.com. If you don't have little ones, buy a copy and place it in a school near you. This is how we fight back! We need to empower the next generation to stand firm against evil," suggested Raichik.

Critics of Raichik's Twitter posts have accused her of inciting violence and harassment against the subjects of her videos. One activist posted a picture of the book out of context to falsely convey to his readers that Raichik and her illustrator “made the mother sheep a ram” in one panel.

“Far-right terrorist grifter [Raichik] released a children’s book to encourage anti-queer violence,” wrote Eli Erlick, who once advertised the sale of sex-altering drugs to minors. “In a hilarious twist of irony, the illustrator made the mother sheep a ram. THat’s right, Libs of TikTok has a protagonist TRANS SHEEP in her book.”

Hi Eli! Here’s the full page. My book features a mom and dad. There are only 2 genders and no matter what you do to your body, you will never be the opposite sex.



Hope this clears things up! Have a good day! https://t.co/KGKpPiBLE4 pic.twitter.com/HCgowaY4kg — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 27, 2023

The social media influencer remains undeterred and continues to post videos highlighting public school teachers who brag about pushing transgender ideology on young children, as well as adult drag performances in “all-ages” environments.

The book is set to be published by Brave Books next month. The book’s publisher has previously addressed transgender issues with the publication of Ashley St. Clair’s “Elephants Are Not Birds.”