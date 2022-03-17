Lindsey Graham calls for Putin to be ‘taken out’

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has tripled down on his calls for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Graham said “I hope he will be taken out, one way or the other,” adding “I don’t care how they take him out. I don’t care if we send him to The Hague and try him. I just want him to go.”

“It’s time for him to go,” Graham further said of Putin, echoing Joe Biden’s off-the-cuff remarks that “He’s a war criminal.”

“I wish somebody had taken Hitler out in the ’30s. So yes, Vladimir Putin is not a legitimate leader. He is a war criminal.” Graham blasted.

Graham went on to say how Russia is “going to have zero future” under the Russian president. “I think the world is better off without Putin — the sooner the better, and I don’t care how we do it.”

This is the third time Graham has called for the assassination of Putin. In early March, the South Carolina senator asked if there was “a Brutus in Russia,” a reference to the Roman general who murdered Julius Caesar, Rebel News reported.

During the press conference, Graham was questioned by reporters asking why the U.S. isn’t backing a NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine. Despite Graham’s repeated calls to assassinate Putin, the senator appears to be opposed to the idea of imposing a no-fly zone with Russia, which would draw America into direct conflict with the country.

Rhetoric from United States politicians has only increased in recent days, with U.S. President Joe Biden declaring Putin a war criminal. The president’s remarks were joined by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, which unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Russian president in a rare show of unity for Congress.

The Russian government in the Kremlin condemned Biden’s remarks as “unforgivable rhetoric.”

"We believe such rhetoric to be unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world," said Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov.