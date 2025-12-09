Lise Merle's 'Buck the Rainbow Unicorn' children's book soars to No. 1

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to Lise Merle's new book, Buck the Rainbow Unicorn, reaching number one on Amazon’s LGBTQ2S+ Families bestseller list.

The story revolves around a young horse living in Saskatchewan who is pressured by others into believing he's actually a rainbow unicorn. The horse then ultimately realizes he's already a perfectly fine horse just the way he is, and is deeply loved by his family.

"The book is explicitly framed as a cautionary tale about peer pressure, activist messaging, and adults shaping children’s identities before they’re old enough to understand the consequences," Sheila explained.

"It promotes traditional family values, self-acceptance rooted in reality, and the idea that kids don’t need ideology — they need stability," she continued.

Despite the book ultimately being a critique of gender ideology and its impact on children, it's currently topping Amazon's list of 'Children's Nonfiction Books on LGBTQ2S+ Families'.

Sheila discussed how some pro-gender ideology parents could be in for a surprise when they receive the book and realize its true messaging. "Once they open this up and read it to their little ones, they're going to be accidentally insulating their kids from their own bad ideas," she said.

