LIVE: Chrystia Freeland announces Liberals' Budget 2024

Watch live as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the Liberals' federal budget for 2024.

Ahead of the announcement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals have earmarked nearly $40 billion in new spending. It's unclear how this increase in expenditures will align with Freeland's previous claims that 2024's budget would be fiscally responsible.

While the Trudeau Liberals have released some parts of their plan, including health and childcare spending and efforts to increase new home building, much remains to be unveiled.