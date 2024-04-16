LIVE: Chrystia Freeland announces Liberals' Budget 2024

Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil the Trudeau Liberals' spending plans on Tuesday afternoon.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 16, 2024
  • News
LIVE: Chrystia Freeland announces Liberals' Budget 2024
Remove Ads

Watch live as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the Liberals' federal budget for 2024.

Ahead of the announcement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals have earmarked nearly $40 billion in new spending. It's unclear how this increase in expenditures will align with Freeland's previous claims that 2024's budget would be fiscally responsible.

While the Trudeau Liberals have released some parts of their plan, including health and childcare spending and efforts to increase new home building, much remains to be unveiled.

Canada Economy Livestream news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.