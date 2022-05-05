LIVE COVERAGE: Conservative Party leadership debate in Ottawa

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tune in for live coverage of tonight's Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate, hosted by David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid.

We've also got a team on the ground, with Rebel reporters Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie in Ottawa. Tamara and Alexa will join David and Sheila live from Ottawa to share their perspective from the ground.