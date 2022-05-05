LIVE COVERAGE: Conservative Party leadership debate in Ottawa
Conservative leadership contenders are gathering in Ottawa for a debate hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network.
Tune in for live coverage of tonight's Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate, hosted by David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid.
We've also got a team on the ground, with Rebel reporters Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie in Ottawa. Tamara and Alexa will join David and Sheila live from Ottawa to share their perspective from the ground.
