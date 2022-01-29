🔴LIVE COVERAGE: Freedom Convoy arrives in Ottawa

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The massive Freedom Convoy converging on Ottawa from across the country is set to arrive.

Rebel News has more than 10 journalists on the ground at Parliament Hill today, including Rebel boss Ezra Levant.

Sheila Gunn Reid hosts this special live coverage where, from her studio near Edmonton, Alberta, she'll be joined by our team members in Ottawa throughout the afternoon.

To see all of our reporting on the convoy, visit ConvoyReports.com.

