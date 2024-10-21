🔴 LIVE COVERAGE: New Brunswick residents head to the polls to choose their next premier

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for special coverage of New Brunswick's election!

Show Notes

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is seeking his third consecutive term in office today as New Brunswick voters head to the polls in what could be a highly consequential election.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Susan Holt is looking for her supporters to show up by the masses as she hopes to lead her party to victory after six years on the opposition benches.

Both parties offer significantly different paths forward on hot button issues like parental rights, health care, and the high cost of living.

As previously detailed by Rebel News, Higgs has been a proponent of parental rights in education while the Liberals have pledged to roll back the premier's policies.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle will have coverage of the results as they unfold and will be providing live analysis and updates.

Tune in for live coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. AT (4:30 p.m. MT / 6:30 p.m. ET).

Are we in for a long night? Tune in and find out!

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute