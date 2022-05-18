LIVE COVERAGE: UCP voters decide Jason Kenney's fate
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is facing a leadership review from United Conservative Party voters. Tune in tonight to see our coverage of the results.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos host as members of Alberta's United Conservative Party cast their ballots in a leadership review of Premier Jason Kenney.
With controversy after controversy plaguing the premier since the onset of the pandemic, Kenney is facing something akin to a revolt from within his UCP caucus.
Will the premier survive and maintain control of the party and the province? Or will his voting base turn their backs on him and aim to take the party in a different direction?
Tune in tonight to find out.
Watch live:
