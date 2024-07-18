LIVE: Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention
The former president and Republican nominee will give his first speech following an attempt on his life.
Watch live as former president Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Republican National Convention after officially being confirmed as the party's nominee for November's presidential election, and having just survived an assassination attempt.
- By Ezra Levant
