🔴 LIVE from Tommy Robinson's Unite The Kingdom rally in London

Ezra Levant, Alexa Lavoie, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando stream live from London as thousands take to the streets for the UK's biggest free speech event.

  |   September 13, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Rebel reporters Ezra Levant, Alexa Lavoie, Avi Yemini and Independent journalist Rukshan Fernando are live as thousands take to the streets in the UK for Tommy Robinson's free speech rally as part of the Unite the Kingdom movement.

Robinson has said the rally will be the largest outdoor free speech event the UK has ever seen with the event bringing together outspoken voices, political disruptors and fearless truth-tellers from across Europe, Canada, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

🚨 Avi and Rukshan need your help!

Rebel News is sending an Australian news team to cover the big Tommy Robinson rally in London, England — but this critical mission won’t be cheap. Flights, accommodation, gear and logistics are only possible through crowdfunding.

We refuse government funding. We rely entirely on you, our viewers, to keep independent journalism alive.

By chipping in today, you’re not just funding two journalists — you’re making sure Avi and Rukshan can show the world what’s really happening in London on September 13.

You can’t trust people like Piers Morgan or the BBC to tell the truth about Tommy. That’s why we need to send our journalists there directly.

Every contribution, big or small, goes directly towards putting them on the ground. Please, if you can, chip in now to make this reporting possible.

Featured Stories

  • Anthony Salotti
    commented 2025-09-13 08:34:41 -0400
    Keep up the good work Tommy !