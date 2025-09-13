🔴 LIVE from Tommy Robinson's Unite The Kingdom rally in London
Ezra Levant, Alexa Lavoie, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando stream live from London as thousands take to the streets for the UK's biggest free speech event.
Rebel reporters Ezra Levant, Alexa Lavoie, Avi Yemini and Independent journalist Rukshan Fernando are live as thousands take to the streets in the UK for Tommy Robinson's free speech rally as part of the Unite the Kingdom movement.
Robinson has said the rally will be the largest outdoor free speech event the UK has ever seen with the event bringing together outspoken voices, political disruptors and fearless truth-tellers from across Europe, Canada, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live