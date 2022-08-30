LIVE UPDATES: Alberta café owner Chris Scott in court over alleged breach of COVID-19 restrictions

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid is in court covering the proceedings and will be providing live updates here.

Here is a previous report from Sheila speaking with Chris about the Whistle Stop Cafe taking a stand against government overreach during COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES:

(I can't even fathom the amount of resources being spent to persecute a man for trying to save his business from government-ordered destruction by way of unscientific edits. At any moment, the govt could call this off. But no, it persists in the process, which is the punishment) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Plischke is now going through, in meticulously boring detail, the minutiae of his many, many, many, many visits to the Whistlestop after Chris Scott re-opened his dining room in contravention of unscientific covid regulations.



He taped notices to the door with tape ... — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

AHS inspector Ian Plischke testifies he brought Staff Sgt Holliday with him to inspect the Whistlestop, which was not normal practice but was what inspectors do in the rare instance of a threat to their safety



However, Holliday repeatedly testified that Scott was peaceful/calm — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Plischke is testifying he is an executive officer, meaning he has been given powers to execute orders of the chief medical officer of health (CMOH) like orders to close restaurants, etc. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Up next on the stand: AHS inspector Ian Plischke. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

When Scott was arrested after holding that May protest against the seizure of his property, he was held for 3 days in Red Deer cells.



We are hearing that Chris Scott was not given access to a shower, he was allowed to change clothing only once, had no access toothbrush. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Oh.



Niv is asking about takeout orders the Bashaw RCMP detachment may have placed with the Whistlestop.



Staff Sgt Holliday says he doesn't have information on that. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Sgt Holliday testifies that Scott was polite, respectful and even apologetic for wasting Holliday's time (when he could be doing other things to fight real crimes).



"I would never have gone to the Whistlestop to lay charges without the direction of AHS". — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Crown is done. Niv is cross-examining Staff Sgt Holliday now.



Staff Sgt Holliday testified that Chris Scott's social media was being monitored by AHS, agrees that Scott was a vocal opponent of the political aspect of COVID restrictions, that Scott is not a COVID denier/anti vax — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Sgt Holliday is the cop who arrested Chris Scott on the Rooke order that restricted Scott's right to protest in May 2021. https://t.co/rNGozfL03t — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Staff Sgt Bruce Holliday attended with at least 3 different AHS inspectors. Quentin Schatz, Ian Plischke, and one more. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Staff Sgt Bruce Holliday notes how the diner was busier and busier each time he visited. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Holliday notes the number of times he tried to convince Chris Scott to comply with the covid restrictions that closed the Whistlestop to in-person dining before the February 3 visit where charges were laid under the public health act and a notice to appear was issued to Scott. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Staff Sgt Holliday on Scott's demeanor upon his first visit with AHS:



"as usual, Chris was friendly and when we spoke, he was polite in the interaction. His voice was normal and wasn't raised.



He had told Plischke he was aware of the orders but he was going to serve customers" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Staff Sgt Bruce Holliday says his previous interactions with Scott had been polite. They had spoken prior about compliance re: events Scott wanted to hold



BTW: Bruce does good work when the government and AHS aren't having him harass local diner owners.https://t.co/9RYQIv87N8 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Bruce is testifying that AHS inspector Ian Plischke asked for his help in attending at the Whistlestop in January 2021.

Plischke is the same AHS inspector-covid stickler that closed the Whistlestop drive-in movie nights in April 2020. https://t.co/zGuJM6bvt4 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

(It is Bruce. He's been working out! He has been reposted to Stettler from the Bashaw detachment) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Peter Mackenzie is the crown prosecutor on the file. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

I am informed by Scott's lawyer Chad Williamson that the Scott legal team plans to examine the daylights out of AHS today. Tomorrow, they expect to be able to examine the police.



(I hope it's Bruce from the Bashaw detachment. He was the local covid cop on the diner beat) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

On my way in, there were about 20 people/supporters of Scott outside the courthouse and another 20 people inside this tiny courtroom. I see two other journalists, including one surprisingly pleasant chap who identified himself as with CTV. People are collegial with him, FYI. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

There is also a charter challenge concurrent with the trial. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Scott is represented by Chad Williamson and Yoav Niv from Williamson Law through your generous crowdfunding donations to https://t.co/MlgJ5QsPwj.



We are expecting a two-day trial on 11 separate counts relating to Scott's lockdown resistance between January and April 2021. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022