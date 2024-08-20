LIVE UPDATES: Closing arguments continue in trial of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber resumes today in Ottawa as two of the leading figures of the Freedom Convoy face charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

The peaceful Freedom Convoy protests drew thousands of Canadians from across the country to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition of government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

The defence teams are expected to continue their closing arguments today in what is already the longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history.

Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations that took place in Ottawa.

HAPPENING NOW: Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa, where closing arguments continue in the mischief trial of Lich and co-accused Chris Barber, two organizers behind the Freedom Convoy protest.https://t.co/a2XWjx1Dmd pic.twitter.com/gI3FFHQXXs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 20, 2024

Ezra Levant is on-site at the courthouse in Ottawa and will be covering today's proceedings.

Follow along below for live updates from the trial:

9. Granger: "on the evidence, none of the actions of Tamara Lich, are on their face unlawful. None of the words attributed to Lich are on their face unlawful." — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 20, 2024

8. Diana Magas, lawyer for Chris Barber, is done her point; the judge calls on Tamara Lich's lawyers. Lawrence Greenspon, the lead lawyer, hands things off to his deputy, Eric Granger. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 20, 2024

7. Last week, the trial heard a summary of the steps Lich & Barber took to be in legal compliance: lawyers, accountants, a PR team, a "war room". The truckers had a compliance team.



How could anyone say -- beyond a reasonable doubt -- that such people knew they were criminals? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 20, 2024

6. In criminal law the burden is on the prosecutors to prove the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. Is it really beyond a reasonable doubt that Tamara Lich and Chris Barber knew they were committing crimes? Police were practically embedded with them. Police praised their help. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 20, 2024

5. If someone is working with police, negotiating with police, collaborating with police, accepting advice from police (e.g. where to park, how to keep lanes open) can such a person really be said to have a guilty mind? Especially if they have lawyers helping them? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 20, 2024

4. A lot turns on mens rea. Criminal law requires both the actus reus (the criminal act) and the mens rea (the guilty mind).



It has been a contention of the defence that they believed they were acting lawfully, especially given their daily coordination with police. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 20, 2024

3. The court has just convened. I'm not sure why the slow start. The trial is in the phase of closing arguments. On her feet now is Diane Magas, one of the two lawyers for Tamara's co-accused, Chris Barber. She describing some of the requirements for mens rea -- a guilty mind. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 20, 2024

2. Mark Joseph, senior litigation counsel from The Democracy Fund is also live-tweeting. I'll try to interview him today.@TDF_Can is crowdfunding the legal bills for Tamara. If you can help, please go to https://t.co/j0CG3ksEfq. You'll get a charitable tax receipt. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 20, 2024