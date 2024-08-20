LIVE UPDATES: Closing arguments continue in trial of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is on the ground in Ottawa and will be providing live updates on today's proceedings.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 20, 2024
  • News Analysis
The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber resumes today in Ottawa as two of the leading figures of the Freedom Convoy face charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

The peaceful Freedom Convoy protests drew thousands of Canadians from across the country to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition of government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

The defence teams are expected to continue their closing arguments today in what is already the longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history.

Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations that took place in Ottawa. 

Ezra Levant is on-site at the courthouse in Ottawa and will be covering today's proceedings.

Follow along below for live updates from the trial:

