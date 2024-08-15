LIVE UPDATES: Closing arguments continue in trial of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich's drawn-out mischief trial continues today in Ottawa as the defence responds to evidence from the Crown.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 15, 2024
  • News Analysis
The slow-rolling trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues today in Ottawa as two of the most prominent figures of the Freedom Convoy face charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

Lich was previously arrested in early 2022 and spent almost 50 days in jail over her role as an organizer of the peaceful anti-mandate demonstrations that took place in Ottawa.

The Crown finished presenting its closing arguments during Wednesday's proceedings as it attempted to label Lich as a ringleader of 'mischief' during the protests. The defence teams are expected to respond to the Crown's evidence throughout today's proceedings.

Rebel News reporter Sarah Stock is on the ground at the courthouse in Ottawa and will be providing live updates.

Follow along below for live updates from the trial:

