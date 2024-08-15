LIVE UPDATES: Closing arguments continue in trial of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich

E-transfer (Canada):

The slow-rolling trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues today in Ottawa as two of the most prominent figures of the Freedom Convoy face charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

Lich was previously arrested in early 2022 and spent almost 50 days in jail over her role as an organizer of the peaceful anti-mandate demonstrations that took place in Ottawa.

The Crown finished presenting its closing arguments during Wednesday's proceedings as it attempted to label Lich as a ringleader of 'mischief' during the protests. The defence teams are expected to respond to the Crown's evidence throughout today's proceedings.

Rebel News reporter Sarah Stock is on the ground at the courthouse in Ottawa and will be providing live updates.

Follow along below for live updates from the trial:

Text from Barber: ‘Pissed me off. We unblocked three blocks of streets, and the stupid asses blocked them again.’

Another text: ‘I’m trying to get these guys to listen.’ — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Defense responds to evidence that Kent street was blocked, and produces texts that show Barber collaborating with police to unblock the street:

‘How can it be argued that his mens rea is to block streets? It’s totally contradictory to his actions.’ — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Texts between Barber and Lich show they wanted leaders of other factions of the convoy who were causing trouble to be ‘shut down’ — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Defense provides texts between Lich and Barber that shows they were upset with others planning on gridlocking the city, and were interested in working with police to keep the protest lawful. — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Defense shows a text from ‘Big Baller’ to Barber asking if a direction to move to residential streets was from him. He responded no, he’s working on things with police. — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Defense shows a series of text messages between Barber and multiple people that demonstrate a lack of evidence that he was intending to gridlock the city, and shows that his mindset was about calming down those who were suggesting gridlocking. — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Defense shows text messages that show that Barber was expecting a staging area for the protest, but that wasn’t provided and the protest spread all over the city. — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Defense: There’s no evidence that my client ever had intent to block streets. — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Defense plays TikTok video where Barber says ‘Ottawa police told us to park right on Wellington. That’s pretty cool huh.’ — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Defense says Barber was part of a convoy of truckers, but there were different intents within the group. She says each individual should have their own actions assessed. Barber is not responsible for the actions of others just because they were part of the same protest. — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Defense says that Ottawa is the place to protest- it’s the capital city. She says that was Barber’s intent in going to Ottawa. There was no evidence Barber was premeditating gridlocking the city — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Defense emphasizes context- people who came to Ottawa to protest had the right to do so. She pushes back on the crowns argument that the protest became unlawful because of the unprecedented numbers and length of time. She says numbers and time don’t make the protest unlawful. — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Defense quotes Barber: ‘I wish you could see inside me sole [my soul]. If I could pick each one [trucks]up and move them I would. This I [is] so much bigger than just the truckers now.’ — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024

Barber’s defense emphasizes that the accused must be proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. She says she will be asserting that there is a lack of evidence that Barber is guilty, and that there is a lack of mens rea (intent) — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 15, 2024