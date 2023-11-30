Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues on day 31

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant Support Tamara's Legal Defense The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees. HELP TAMARA

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber enters day 31 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

As explained by Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik, during yesterday's proceedings, the prosecution admitted that the Freedom Convoy was not at all violent in nature. Crown prosecutor Siobhan Westcher added that "[The Freedom Convoy] didn't descend into rioting" and "the absence of violence doesn't make something peaceful... [but] is merely a lack of an aggravating factor."

Kraychik noted, "Westcher's remarks were made in the context of the Crown's Carter application, which, if approved by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey — the judge presiding over the trial — would allow for incriminating evidence against one co-defendant to be attributable to both co-defendants."

Watch a full recap of yesterday's proceedings:

Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates.

Follow along below:

Radcliffe described the Freedom Convoy as, at least partly, being a "blockade," "obstruction," "occupation," and "unlawful assembly" in his argument that the protest was generally illegal, and therefore, both Barber's/Lich's organizational roles amounted to a criminal conspiracy. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 30, 2023

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey interjected with a reminder that Barber and Lich repeatedly called on Freedom Convoy demonstrators to maintain "peaceful" protests. https://t.co/3oSPrk3V3Whttps://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 30, 2023

Radcliffe highlights Barber's and Lich's organizational roles as evidence of their influence/control over the Freedom Convoy and mischief committed within the context of the demonstration. Both were not "ordinary members ... of the occupation," he states.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 30, 2023

Obstruction of roads in Ottawa and access to private property, Radcliffe adds, are the criminal acts Barber and Lich conspired to commit. Persuading the judge of a conspiracy to commit crimes is necessary for the Crown's Carter application to be accepted.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 30, 2023

Radcliffe shares texts from Barber he says demonstrate criminal intent to illegally obstruct roads and access to private property: "We are completely messing the city up," "We fucked this town up," "It's already locked. We trainwrecked [Ottawa]."https://t.co/ZAu1htWpQy — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 30, 2023